ECU men’s basketball start time against Campbell moved up next Saturday

Pirates and Camels will meet at 2 PM on the 11th
ECU MEN'S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Athletics) – The game time for the East Carolina men’s basketball team’s home matchup with Campbell on Saturday, Nov. 11 has been moved up to 2 p.m. ET. The contest was originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET tipoff.

The game will still be streamed via ESPN+. 

