Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A cold start Friday will lead to a sunny start to the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold start to the morning will lead to a sunny and slightly warmer afternoon, as high temperatures will approach the mid 60s for today. Friday night Football will be clear and cool, as kickoff temperatures stay in the mid 50s and will drop to the mid 40s as the games to come a close. We remain sunny and warm for the weekend, as ECU’s home game is underway, as they face off Tulane at 3:30 p.m. Temperatures are forecasted to soar in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 40s, just in time as we fall back Saturday night, and gain the extra hour of sleep.

A few areas along the coast may see a impacts from a system over the weekend, as rain chances are minimal. Inland areas will mostly stay dry, with a few passing clouds from time to time.

Next week, we continue our dry days and seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 70s and lows back in the mid to upper 50s. Our next best chance of any relief in rain could be next Friday, but that is looking very low, with a 20 percent in the afternoon. High temperatures drop back to the 60s, as another push of cooler air arrives for next weekend.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.