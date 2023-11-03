Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A cold start Friday will lead to a sunny start to the weekend

A slow warm into the weekend; Remaining dry next week
WITN
WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold start to the morning will lead to a sunny and slightly warmer afternoon, as high temperatures will approach the mid 60s for today. Friday night Football will be clear and cool, as kickoff temperatures stay in the mid 50s and will drop to the mid 40s as the games to come a close. We remain sunny and warm for the weekend, as ECU’s home game is underway, as they face off Tulane at 3:30 p.m. Temperatures are forecasted to soar in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 40s, just in time as we fall back Saturday night, and gain the extra hour of sleep.

A few areas along the coast may see a impacts from a system over the weekend, as rain chances are minimal. Inland areas will mostly stay dry, with a few passing clouds from time to time.

Next week, we continue our dry days and seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 70s and lows back in the mid to upper 50s. Our next best chance of any relief in rain could be next Friday, but that is looking very low, with a 20 percent in the afternoon. High temperatures drop back to the 60s, as another push of cooler air arrives for next weekend.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 2nd
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 2nd
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Another Freeze and Frost Tonight
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Temperature remain cooler one more day before a warm up this weekend
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 2nd 5AM
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 2nd 5AM