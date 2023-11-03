Advertise With Us
The Down East Holiday Show is this weekend in Greenville

The Down East Holiday Show is this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center.
The Down East Holiday Show is this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re not planning on heading up to the Big Apple and are still looking for something fun to do this weekend, then you might enjoy some pre-holiday cheer in Greenville.

The Down East Holiday Show is going on this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center.

Organizers say they have something for the entire family.

If you are looking for holiday decorations this is the place to find all kinds.

Needing something sweet, many vendors are on hand to soothe a sweet tooth.

Organizers say there are one-hundred-eighty-five vendors with displays of jewelry, clothes, delicious food, and many more items.

The entry fee is $15 tonight and $10 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Money raised will go back to scholarships for students and student educational activities at Pitt Community College.

The Down East Holiday Show’s hours are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

