Blood Drive in Jacksonville today

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday people living in Eastern Carolina can give blood if they choose.

Today state farm agent Tina Glover is partnering with the Blood Connection to host a blood drive and encourage community members to donate.

The “Good Neighbor blood drive” will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this afternoon at her office in the Triangle Plaza in Jacksonville.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

All donors will receive reward points that are redeemable for an e-gift card.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.