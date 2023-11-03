Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Blood Drive in Jacksonville today

Blood drive
Blood drive(wrdw)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday people living in Eastern Carolina can give blood if they choose.

Today state farm agent Tina Glover is partnering with the Blood Connection to host a blood drive and encourage community members to donate.

The “Good Neighbor blood drive” will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this afternoon at her office in the Triangle Plaza in Jacksonville.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

All donors will receive reward points that are redeemable for an e-gift card.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

NCEL 11-2-2023
NCEL 11-2-2023
Field maintenance crew utilizing technology to make their job easier
Wallace Rose-Hill coaching staff and field maintenance crew use artificial intelligence robot to help make their job easier
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
The Down East Holiday Show is this weekend in Greenville
The Down East Holiday Show is this weekend in Greenville