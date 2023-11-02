Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Another Freeze and Frost Tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you moved your plants in last night, move them inside again tonight as temperatures fall back down to near freezing. Coastal areas will see another frost threat as well. We didn’t make it into the 60s today, but we will Friday as our warming trend starts to gain some steam. 70s will be possible over the weekend along with more sunshine. A system just offshore will bring a few clouds to the coast Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule out a few showers across the Outer Banks and counties around the Pamlico Sound. A weak front brings a few extra clouds on Sunday and pushes the offshore system away from us heading into next week. No rain is expected along the front as there’s little to no moisture for the front to tap into. That continues to be the story next week as rain chances go missing. We’ll make it into the mid-70s before our next front arrives late next week. Many will have gone 2-3 weeks without more than mist/drizzle by that point.

