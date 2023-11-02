Two dead in Plymouth shooting

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Plymouth police say a second person has died following a shooting last night.

Plymouth Police Chief Willie Williams told WITN on Wednesday night there was a shooting on Brinkley Avenue and one person died at the scene. Williams says a second person died after leaving the scene to be treated at Washington Regional Medical Center.

Police have yet to release the names of the two victims and continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.