Two dead in Plymouth shooting

Plymouth police are on the scene of a deadly shooting tonight.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Plymouth police say a second person has died following a shooting last night.

Plymouth Police Chief Willie Williams told WITN on Wednesday night there was a shooting on Brinkley Avenue and one person died at the scene. Williams says a second person died after leaving the scene to be treated at Washington Regional Medical Center.

Police have yet to release the names of the two victims and continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth(WITN)

