Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal

Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some retailers are giving shoppers a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Target is one of these stores. It’s offering a full feast for $25.

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and gravy.

Customers can find the deal on Target’s website.

Walmart is also offering lower prices on holiday staples.

The retailer has two meals, one you can cook from scratch and a ready-to-bake option, that are cheaper than they were last year.

Aldi is also lowering the price of over 70 items by up to 50%. Seasonal items and kitchen staples are included in the price reduction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught
Jacksonville police
Five people hit in Jacksonville BB gun shootings Halloween night

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Trial testimony reveals gambling giant Bally’s paid $60 million to take over Trump’s NYC golf course
FILE - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The American Cancer...
American Cancer Society updates guidelines on lung cancer screenings