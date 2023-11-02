Starting off Native American Heritage Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - November is Native American Heritage Month.

Joey Crutchfield, a Monacan tribal citizen, says Native American culture endured trauma for generations as a minority group and that he felt isolation as a minority when he was in college.

Cructhfield said, “There was one other Native American student there and it almost felt like I was a fish in a fish bowl placed in a front window of a pet store, and everybody was like oh, look at the goldfish there.”

That is why he says the value of “connection” matters the most.

“We as human beings can remind each other to connect with each other because we are related to each other. We only have one earth,” Crutchfield said.

North Carolina has the second largest Native American population east of Mississippi with 8 state-recognized tribes.

In November, the celebration is brought to the indigenous people and their stories.

Aleshia Hunt, a Lumbee tribal citizen, who works as a financial advisor at ECU, says indigenous people have endured numerous misrepresentations and repressions as a minority group.

She says being an indigenous female adds more challenges, especially when it comes to crime.

“There’s a number of cold cases amongst American Indian women that have been missing and murdered. A lot of times we are misidentified by the police force, those investigating, they may be unidentified, and those stories go untold for a long time, and sometimes those stories are not further investigated,” Hunt explained.

She says issues like these stem from a lack of support and voices from communities and advocates to push those cases forward.

According to Hunt, utilizing resources and connecting with tribal groups in communities can help raise awareness of the issues of missing, murdered indigenous women.

