Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) -Plymouth police are on the scene of a deadly shooting tonight.

Plymouth Police Chief Willie Williams told WITN there was a shooting and one person is dead. He did not go into further detail about what may have happened.

It’s believed the shooting took place on Brinkley Avenue.

WITN has a reporter headed to the scene and will have further updates as we learn more.

