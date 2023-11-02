Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) -Plymouth police are on the scene of a deadly shooting tonight.
Plymouth Police Chief Willie Williams told WITN there was a shooting and one person is dead. He did not go into further detail about what may have happened.
It’s believed the shooting took place on Brinkley Avenue.
WITN has a reporter headed to the scene and will have further updates as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.