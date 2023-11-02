Overnight fire leaves one dead and injuries firefighter in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A person was found dead and a firefighter was injured after an Eastern Carolina fire department responded to an overnight fire.

The Kinston Police Department says one person is dead after an overnight fire.

Captain Brandon Turner with the police department says officers and the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the home at 624 Fields Street around 1:30 a.m.

The NBC affiliate in Raleigh, WRAL, says the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue crews found the house engulfed in flames with fire reaching 20 to 30 feet.

The news outlet says a firefighter was also injured due to falling within the structure and the roof collapsing. The firefighter was assessed and released from the hospital, according to WRAL.

WITN is working to get more information confirmed.

