Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Overnight fire leaves one dead and injuries firefighter in Kinston

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A person was found dead and a firefighter was injured after an Eastern Carolina fire department responded to an overnight fire.

The Kinston Police Department says one person is dead after an overnight fire.

Captain Brandon Turner with the police department says officers and the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the home at 624 Fields Street around 1:30 a.m.

The NBC affiliate in Raleigh, WRAL, says the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue crews found the house engulfed in flames with fire reaching 20 to 30 feet.

The news outlet says a firefighter was also injured due to falling within the structure and the roof collapsing. The firefighter was assessed and released from the hospital, according to WRAL.

WITN is working to get more information confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught
Jacksonville police
Five people hit in Jacksonville BB gun shootings Halloween night

Latest News

Meta lawsuit and the effects it has on the teen mental health crisis
North Carolina one of 40 states suing Meta on allegations of fueling teen mental health crisis
North Carolina one of 40 states suing Meta on allegations of fueling teen mental health crisis
North Carolina one of 40 states suing Meta on allegations of fueling teen mental health crisis
Temperatures in the 30s will lead to our first widespread frost threat. Freezing temperatures...
Frost and Freeze Threat to Start Thursday
Plymouth police are on the scene of a deadly shooting tonight.
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting