North Pitt girls basketball star Jones picks NC State as college destination

Alabama, Florida State, Mississippi State and Georgia were others in top five
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is home to one of the nation’s top high school girls basketball players, North Pitt senior Zamareya Jones. Jones announced her college decision Wednesday night at the high school.

“NC State!”

“The bond was just great with the girls, with the coaches,” says North Pitt senior Zamareya Jones, “And also it is an hour and thirty minutes from home so my mom and dad can come to both home and away games.”

“The most important people in my life, my parents.”

“It means a lot. I don’t got to deal with a lot of colleges during the season now. I can just deal with NC State. Deal with my future team. It just feels good I can feel loose. I can play,” says Jones about making her commitment before the season, “I mean I get asked everywhere I go Burger King, Bojangles, the Mall, everybody just asking.”

Now it is out there. The North Pitt star has chosen NC State as her college basketball destination. She picked the brain of another star from our area who also went to lead the Pack.

“I was a fan when Kayla Jones went there. I can say it has been a thing. We have been close. I trained with her when she was younger, when I was younger. It played a little factor,” says Jones, “She helped me understand the real NC State. I’m really excited. Three-time ACC champs. We are about to run it back is all I can say.”

Jones led North Pitt to the regional championship game in 2A East last season. She and the Panthers will be one of the favorites again this winter.

