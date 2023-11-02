North Carolina one of 40 states suing Meta on allegations of fueling teen mental health crisis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 40 states, including North Carolina, have sued Meta, otherwise known as the Facebook and Instagram social media platforms, over allegations that its social media platforms are fueling the ongoing mental health crisis in teens.

“This mental health crisis is just that... it’s an extreme crisis,” says Eastern Carolina YMCA Interim CEO, Kelly Millington.

The crisis explicitly affects teenagers with 77% of teens dealing with mental health challenges, according to the CDC and one of the main reasons is the use of social media.

Richard Morefield, Greenville and New Bern’s Hakuna Wellness Center Licensed Clinical Additions Specialist says, “It’s the fear of missing out and that is kind of the hook that is programmed into some algorithms in these social media apps that keep these young minds coming back.”

In the lawsuit, North Carolina and 40 other states are suing Meta. The case says its social media platforms are fueling the ongoing mental health crisis in teens.

Specifically, states say the algorithms that decide what people see when logging on to Facebook and Instagram, the ability to like a post, and being able to scroll endlessly without limits are the features that get teens hooked.

The states also say that Meta knows that teens’ self-esteem suffers once they are addicted to Facebook and Instagram.

In addition to the lawsuit, Millington and Morefield say there are at-home steps and precautions parents can take in order to protect their teen’s mental health.

“Getting these kids involved and active and the resiliency that comes with being on a youth sports team or things of that nature that can really help with coping skills,” said Millington.

“You have the ability to control what they see, to monitor what they see, to block sites, and limit screen time on devices. Take advantage of all of that,” Morefield told WITN.

Also according to Morefield, there has been an increase in teens needing medical attention who are dealing with suicidal thoughts. He says this is due to how those thoughts have now been normalized thanks to social media and the rabbit hole teens can scroll down when topics like suicide are on their social media feeds.

In response to the lawsuits, Meta issued a statement saying it shares the concerns of state prosecutors. Like those prosecutors, they want teens on Facebook and Instagram to be safe.

However, Meta hasn’t directly addressed the substance of lawsuits.

