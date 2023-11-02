New Bern police investigate afternoon shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police are investigating a shooting that happened this afternoon.

Officers say they went to a shots fired complaint near the P building of Trent Court where they found a man who had been shot. Trent Court is a public housing complex off Pollock Street.

The victim was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center while police continue to gather evidence in the shooting.

There’s no word on the condition of the man, nor any information on a possible suspect.

