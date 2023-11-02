More sites for early voting in Pitt County municipal elections

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you are among the residents planning to vote early in the 2023 Pitt County municipal elections, you now have more locations to choose from.

Residents could be seen walking inside a building at the Alice Keene District Park in Greenville to cast their ballot on Wednesday.

Early voting began on October 19th and four sites in addition to Pats Conference Room, opened on Monday in Pitt County including Alice Keene Park, the Pitt County Agricultural Center, the ECU Student Center, and Winterville Fire Station.

Genive Wilson says the decision to vote early was easy.

“I vote early because on the election day, I can’t be bothered with the running around to find my polling station. I go here and they say, here is not here and I’m not too familiar with districts” says Wilson.

Election officials say a new rule this year requires voters to show a photo ID.

Roy Carlton says he’s been a poll worker since the year 2020 and is surprised more people aren’t taking advantage of the opportunity.

“Not too busy, I wish we had more customers. Yeah, I think with the municipal elections there’s just not the excitement you see with the governorship, with the senate, with the house, with the president. You don’t have that and that’s unfortunate” says Carlton.

Carlton says residents can vote anywhere in their county during early voting but have to vote in their precinct on Election Day.

Election officials say the last day to early vote is Saturday, November 4th.

“Come out and do the early voting. I like it, I been doing it for years. I vote here every year because I can’t be bothered with the stations, you know the polling stations” says Wilson.

Election officials say residents can also take advantage of curbside voting for those with physical limitations to building access.

For a full list of early voting locations, go to www.pittcountync.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.