MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler
Plus, some Roasted Pumpkin Seeds to go along with it!
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Snickerdoodle Cobbler!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
- 1-17.5oz. package of Snickerdoodle Cookie mix
- 1/2- cup of 1 stick salted butter
- 1 large Egg
- 1 21oz. can of Apple Pie Filling
- 3 tbsp of Caramel topping
- 2-tsps of Cinnamon Sugar
-Preheat the oven to 375-F and spray an 8″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray
-In a small bowl, mix together the cookie mix, butter and egg
-Place half of the dough in small spoon-fulls across the bottom of the prepared baking dish
-Sprinkle dough with a 1-teaspoon of cinnamon sugar
-Spread the apple pie filling over the bottom layer and add remaining cookie mix in the small spoon-fulls across the top
-Sprinkle with the second teaspoon of cinnamon sugar and top with a drizzle of caramel topping
-Bake for 30-35 minutes
***NOTE: You can top with ICE CREAM and enjoy!
