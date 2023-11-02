Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler

Plus, some Roasted Pumpkin Seeds to go along with it!
Mixing with Maggie - Snickerdoodle Cobbler
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Snickerdoodle Cobbler!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler(WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

  • 1-17.5oz. package of Snickerdoodle Cookie mix
  • 1/2- cup of 1 stick salted butter
  • 1 large Egg
  • 1 21oz. can of Apple Pie Filling
  • 3 tbsp of Caramel topping
  • 2-tsps of Cinnamon Sugar
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler(WITN)
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler(WITN)

-Preheat the oven to 375-F and spray an 8″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray

-In a small bowl, mix together the cookie mix, butter and egg

-Place half of the dough in small spoon-fulls across the bottom of the prepared baking dish

-Sprinkle dough with a 1-teaspoon of cinnamon sugar

-Spread the apple pie filling over the bottom layer and add remaining cookie mix in the small spoon-fulls across the top

-Sprinkle with the second teaspoon of cinnamon sugar and top with a drizzle of caramel topping

-Bake for 30-35 minutes

***NOTE: You can top with ICE CREAM and enjoy!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler(WITN)

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Jacksonville police
Five people hit in Jacksonville BB gun shootings Halloween night
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught

Latest News

New Bern police
New Bern police investigate afternoon shooting
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Mixing with Maggie - Snickerdoodle Cobbler
Mixing with Maggie - Snickerdoodle Cobbler
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire