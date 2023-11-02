GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Snickerdoodle Cobbler!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Snickerdoodle Cobbler (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

1-17.5oz. package of Snickerdoodle Cookie mix

1/2- cup of 1 stick salted butter

1 large Egg

1 21oz. can of Apple Pie Filling

3 tbsp of Caramel topping

2-tsps of Cinnamon Sugar

-Preheat the oven to 375-F and spray an 8″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray

-In a small bowl, mix together the cookie mix, butter and egg

-Place half of the dough in small spoon-fulls across the bottom of the prepared baking dish

-Sprinkle dough with a 1-teaspoon of cinnamon sugar

-Spread the apple pie filling over the bottom layer and add remaining cookie mix in the small spoon-fulls across the top

-Sprinkle with the second teaspoon of cinnamon sugar and top with a drizzle of caramel topping

-Bake for 30-35 minutes

***NOTE: You can top with ICE CREAM and enjoy!

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

