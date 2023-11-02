Michael Cowin sworn-in as new city manager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville held a swearing-in ceremony for Michael Cowin’s new role as the Greenville City Manager.

Cowin, an eastern North Carolina native, is no stranger to Greenville. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from ECU in 1995 and his Master’s in Business Administration from ECU in 2001.

Cowin became the Assistant City Manager of Greenville in September of 2015 and since has worked alongside the city foreseeing many projects and initiatives with Police, Fire/Rescue, Financial Services, and Information Technology. His time as the City’s Deputy City Manager, Certified Public Accountant for the state of North Carolina, Chief Financial Officer, and Administrator of the City’s Debt Management and Capital Improvement Programs has given him the tools to be knowledgeable about the day-to-day operations of the city. Cowin is now taking the place of the previous City Manager, Ann Wall and will now start making some changes.

“Public safety, safety and security of our citizens, and second we have to also focus on infrastructure, making sure we have the best roads available, the best stormwater infrastructure to make sure people can carry out their livelihoods,” Cowin said.

Cowin plans on being more visible with the media because he wants the public to be informed about the “big things” coming and to be more accessible and open to input.

“What we always want to do is look at using the media collectively as a partnership to be able to get our message out. We are doing a lot of great things here in the city of Greenville and it’s only good if people know about it,” Cowin said.

Greenville Mayor, PJ Connelly was there to address Cowin and also mentioned the things he really wants him to focus on.

“Continuing to move our city forward, make sure we are investing heavily into our infrastructure, bringing jobs to our area, making sure the city is a safe place to live,” Connelly said.

Cowin has been heavily involved with the city, especially economic development, for almost 10 years now and plans on being a strong leader for the city.

