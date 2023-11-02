Man charged with weekend child sexual assault
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend sexual assault of a child.
Kinston police arrested Calvin Holloway this morning in Greene County with the help of the SBI and deputies from both Greene and Lenoir counties.
The 21-year-old man was charged with indecent liberties with a child.
On Saturday, police were called to UNC Lenoir Health Care about the sexual assault of a child that had happened several hours earlier. They were able to develop Holloway as a suspect and get warrants for him on Monday.
Police ask anyone with information on this sexual assault to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
