Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Legendary UNC basketball player Walter Davis passes away at age 69

Passed away of natural causes
UNC basketball legend Davis passed away
UNC basketball legend Davis passed away(UNC Athletics)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL (UNC Athletics) – Walter Davis, an all-star at the University of North Carolina and in the NBA, a member of the United States gold-medal winning Olympic basketball team in 1976 and uncle of UNC head coach Hubert Davis, passed away this morning of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, N.C.

Davis (69) was one of the best shooters in Carolina basketball history. A member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the Pineville, N.C., native was a two-time All-ACC honoree in 1976 and as a senior in 1977, when he led the Tar Heels to an ACC Tournament title and appearance in the NCAA championship game.

He scored 1,863 points, grabbed 670 rebounds and had 409 assists playing for head coach Dean Smith.

This season is the 50th anniversary of Davis’s 25-foot shot at the buzzer against Duke that capped an eight-point comeback in the final 17 seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels won. It is one of the most iconic moments in college basketball and, even as a freshman, cemented his place in Carolina Basketball history.

Davis won NBA Rookie-of-the-Year honors with the Phoenix Suns in 1978. He was a five-time NBA All-Star and the Suns retired his No. 6.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Jacksonville police
Five people hit in Jacksonville BB gun shootings Halloween night
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught

Latest News

Zamareya Jones picks NC State
North Pitt girls basketball star Jones picks NC State as college destination
Zamareya Jones Picks NC State as College Hoops Destination
Zamareya Jones Picks NC State as College Hoops Destination
South Central girls golf state champions
South Central girls golf claims state 3A championship
Medlin State singles runner up
Greene Central’s Medlin finishes state runner-up in 2A singles tennis