Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Lack of rainfall has prompted an abnormally dry spell in ENC, as of the latest update

Drier than average conditions for the ENC area
Abnormally dry weather has put parts of ENC under drier conditions. (WITN Weather)
Abnormally dry weather has put parts of ENC under drier conditions. (WITN Weather)(maxuser | WITN Weather)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past few weeks, we have seen our rainfall amounts diminish for October and now starting out for November. Average rainfall for the month of October for Greenville is 3.30 inches and this past month we measured under an inch at 0.98 inches. The average rainfall for New Bern is 3.56 inches and also came shy of reaching one inch at 0.91 inches.

As of the drought monitor for the week of November 2, drier conditions are spilling over to the...
As of the drought monitor for the week of November 2, drier conditions are spilling over to the ENC area. (WITN Weather)(maxuser | WITN Weather)

As of the latest drought monitor forecast for the week of November 2, portions of the ENC region are experiencing drier to moderate drought conditions, minus parts of Carteret, Edgecombe, Halifax, Martin, Pamlico, and Pitt Counties.

As of the latest counting, New Bern continues their dry stretchers as of 2023. (WITN Weather)
As of the latest counting, New Bern continues their dry stretchers as of 2023. (WITN Weather)(maxuser | WITN Weather)

Over the past few years, Greenville is now the in the top five for longest driest days and comes in at number four on our list with nine days, and New Bern is currently tied for fourth place with 2015, at 12 days in a row.

According to long rage models, New Bern may continue on the list and could possibly be in the top three days in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught
Jacksonville police
Five people hit in Jacksonville BB gun shootings Halloween night

Latest News

Here is the latest on the Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory Thursday morning. (WITN Weather)
The average freeze dates for portions of Eastern North Carolina’s coverage area
Temperatures in the 30s will lead to our first widespread frost threat. Freezing temperatures...
Frost and Freeze Threat to Start Thursday
Fall foliage forecast for the week of October 25, 2023
2023 Fall Foliage report for North Carolina
Weather anomalies have a measurable impact on insect populations, recent research finds.
Season-long weather abnormalities impacting insect populations on a global scale
Both Philippe & Rina could collide together next week and create the fujiwhara effect.
Tropical Update: Philippe now forecasted to be hurricane; Rina will weaken into a tropical depression