Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘He is going to have a bad stomachache’: Bear caught eating some leftover Halloween candy

A hungry bear was caught scarfing down some leftover Halloween candy in Florida. (Source: Pari Limbachia/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida family got an extra trick-or-treater this Halloween.

Pari Limbachia, a resident in the Lake Mary area, shared a video of a bear appearing to scarf down some leftover Halloween candy.

Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids when they spotted the large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table in front of a home.

The bear was seen taking its time enjoying the sweet treats while Limbachia and her family watched from the street.

Onlookers can be heard questioning the bear saying, “Why? And with the wrapper? … He is going to have a bad stomachache.”

Authorities didn’t report any immediate disturbance calls from the bear’s appearance in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Jacksonville police
Five people hit in Jacksonville BB gun shootings Halloween night
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
Kevin DouglasW
POLICE: Man with history of making threats arrested in Cary for threatening children
Las Vegas police arrest members of the Culinary Workers Union along the Strip, Wednesday, Oct....
Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could go on strike this month
In this image provided by WCHS-TV, a Martin County, Ky., sheriff's cruiser is shown outside an...
Crews removing debris amid ongoing search for worker trapped after Kentucky coal plant collapse