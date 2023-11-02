Advertise With Us
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A cold & frosty start will lead to afternoon sun; Warming up by Friday

One more day of the cold, then back to average temperatures
WITN
WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the ENC area got its first taste of an early winter pattern the start of November, temperatures will start to rebound back to fall like air this upcoming weekend. Our mix of 20s & 30s in the morning and highs in the 50s and 60s will return back to the 70s, as sunshine and less wind will be the theme as we go into Saturday for the ENC home game at 3:30 p.m. Overnight lows warm back to the upper 40s at night, as we turn our clocks back one-hour. Sunday features a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a small chance of showers along the coastal communities. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s and lows near 50°.

Next week will start out near average, with a few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. As you are heading out to vote at the polls, make sure to keep a rain jacket or poncho on standby. A few more warmer days are ahead as we go into mid to late week with highs in the 70s. Night time temperatures fall in the low to mid 50s.

For what is brewing in the tropics, there is an area of disturbance near Central America. It has a low chance of developing and poses no concern to ENC’s backyard.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

