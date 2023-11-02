Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.(Noah Goeppner)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A bow hunter in Indiana said he got “the deer of a lifetime” over this past weekend.

Noah Goeppner told WFIE that he was able to hit a white buck from about 15 yards away when he was out hunting this past Sunday.

And it wasn’t his first encounter with the deer. Goeppner said he first saw the animal in 2021 as a spike buck.

This season, Goeppner said he was keeping an eye on the buck while watching trail cameras before finally harvesting the rare deer.

He said this was the first whitetail buck he had hit with his bow.

Goeppner’s black lab, Nelli, also helped him track the animal down.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Jacksonville police
Five people hit in Jacksonville BB gun shootings Halloween night
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught

Latest News

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.
Cow named Blossom rescued after being trapped under highway
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
Jury begins deliberating fate of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried