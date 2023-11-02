Arrest made in Kinston home invasion murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have charged a Kinston man with the home invasion murder of another Kinston man that happened three weeks ago.

Donteon Foye, 22, was charged first degree murder on Monday.

Back on October 18th, Jaliek Pridgen was shot and killed in a home invasion on Dupree Street.

Foye had previously been arrested in connection with the murder, charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Two other men were also arrested after police say they and Foye worked together to plan home invasion-style robberies in Kinston and Lenoir County.

The other two are Tyreke Moore, 26, of Kinston, and Rahmel Gray, 23, of Pink Hill.

Foye is currently is a state prison for violating the terms of his parole. Kinston police said once that sentence is completed he will return to Lenoir County to face the murder charge.

