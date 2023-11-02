Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Arrest made in Kinston home invasion murder

Donteon Foye
Donteon Foye(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have charged a Kinston man with the home invasion murder of another Kinston man that happened three weeks ago.

Donteon Foye, 22, was charged first degree murder on Monday.

Back on October 18th, Jaliek Pridgen was shot and killed in a home invasion on Dupree Street.

Foye had previously been arrested in connection with the murder, charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Two other men were also arrested after police say they and Foye worked together to plan home invasion-style robberies in Kinston and Lenoir County.

The other two are Tyreke Moore, 26, of Kinston, and Rahmel Gray, 23, of Pink Hill.

Foye is currently is a state prison for violating the terms of his parole. Kinston police said once that sentence is completed he will return to Lenoir County to face the murder charge.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught
Jacksonville police
Five people hit in Jacksonville BB gun shootings Halloween night

Latest News

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Plymouth shooting
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Overnight fire leaves one dead and injures firefighter in Kinston
Meta lawsuit and the effects it has on the teen mental health crisis
North Carolina one of 40 states suing Meta on allegations of fueling teen mental health crisis
North Carolina one of 40 states suing Meta on allegations of fueling teen mental health crisis
North Carolina one of 40 states suing Meta on allegations of fueling teen mental health crisis