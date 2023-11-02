Advertise With Us
Anti-war protesters block traffic in Durham during rush hour

The group initially gathered at a rally calling for a ceasefire at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham.
Anti-war protestors block a major highway in Durham this afternoon.
Anti-war protestors block a major highway in Durham this afternoon.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - A group of protestors calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas blocked traffic in Durham during Thursday’s evening rush hour.

Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL reported that around 4:30 p.m., the group began marching from CCB plaza in Durham and continued onto N.C. Highway 147.

The group could be seen blocking the roadway on the highway and the bridge over it.

“It is not antisemitic to call for a ceasefire,” one protestor said at CCB Plaza. “To insist on a ceasefire is a refusal to justify the unjustifiable.”

The war between Israel and Hamas is in its fourth week. On Oct. 7, Hamas militants attacked Israel’s southern border, killing at least 1,400 people and kidnapping over 200 people.

Since the attack, the Israel Defense Force has hit Gaza with airstrikes and a ground assault. According to Israeli authorities, over 9,000 Palestinians have died since the war started.

Calls for a ceasefire have increased after the IDF struck a Hamas target near a refugee camp. IDF officials confirmed some refugees were killed as a result of the attack.

The city of Raleigh has seen protestors supporting Palestinians calling for the end of hostilities throughout October.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

