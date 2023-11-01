Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Widespread Frost and Partial Freeze Thursday Morning

Upper 20s and 30s Heading Out the Door
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures drop quickly overnight with clear skies and light winds in place. We’ll see 30s by 9 PM and temperatures keep falling. We’ll wake up to a mix of 20s, 30s, and 40s. Most wake up in the 30s right around the freezing mark. Best chance for 20s will be in our western and northern counties. The coast could stay in the 40s due to breezy winds never fully calming. That should keep frost away on the coast. As the sun comes up, temperatures climb quickly back into the 50s. 60s return on Friday and 70s this weekend. Most days look dry over the next week, but a few showers are possible Sunday through Tuesday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Christina Tresloni
Kinston woman facing multiple drug charges
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
New Bern man charged with trying to beat the train after morning mishap
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton...
DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves

Latest News

Interlock Out: exploring the effectiveness of breathalyzers
Greenville man feels breathalyzers put undue burden on users
Temperatures in the 30s will lead to our first widespread frost threat. Freezing temperatures...
Frost and Freeze Threat to Start Thursday
Christopher Dawson
Kinston man arrested on multiple drug charges
Two people die from flu, first of the season
Two people die from flu, first of the season