Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Widespread Frost and Partial Freeze Thursday Morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures drop quickly overnight with clear skies and light winds in place. We’ll see 30s by 9 PM and temperatures keep falling. We’ll wake up to a mix of 20s, 30s, and 40s. Most wake up in the 30s right around the freezing mark. Best chance for 20s will be in our western and northern counties. The coast could stay in the 40s due to breezy winds never fully calming. That should keep frost away on the coast. As the sun comes up, temperatures climb quickly back into the 50s. 60s return on Friday and 70s this weekend. Most days look dry over the next week, but a few showers are possible Sunday through Tuesday.

