Widespread freezing temps still on target for sunrise Thursday

Freezing conditions will last late Wednesday night through early Thursday (maxuser | Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve already seen a few close calls with frost and freezing temperatures this year. As cold air continues to build, the threat for both increases. No freeze concerns Wednesday morning and winds should keep frost away even if temperatures briefly dip into the upper 30s. But after highs only reach the low 50s Wednesday afternoon, clear skies and relaxing winds will help create a widespread frost/freeze threat overnight. Temperatures could dip as low as the upper 20s well inland.

Protect the plants, pets and pipes Wednesday night (maxuser | Jim Howard)

As of now most of Eastern NC is under a Freeze Warning for Thursday morning. This means that if you have any sensitive vegetation outdoors, you want to cover them or bring them indoors. For the pipes be sure to have the faucet dripping, to ensure that laminar flow prevents them from freezing. For the pets, bring them inside or provide them with extra blankets and pillows to keep them warm from the cold temperatures.

Clear skies and light winds help create a frost and freeze threat Thursday morning. (maxuser | WITN)

