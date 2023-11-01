Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Widespread freezing temps still on target for sunrise Thursday

Inland locations will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s by sunrise Thursday
Temperatures in the 30s will lead to our first widespread frost threat. Freezing temperatures...
Temperatures in the 30s will lead to our first widespread frost threat. Freezing temperatures possible as well.(maxuser | WITN)
By Russell James and Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Freezing conditions will last late Wednesday night through early Thursday
Freezing conditions will last late Wednesday night through early Thursday(maxuser | Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve already seen a few close calls with frost and freezing temperatures this year. As cold air continues to build, the threat for both increases. No freeze concerns Wednesday morning and winds should keep frost away even if temperatures briefly dip into the upper 30s. But after highs only reach the low 50s Wednesday afternoon, clear skies and relaxing winds will help create a widespread frost/freeze threat overnight. Temperatures could dip as low as the upper 20s well inland.

Protect the plants, pets and pipes Wednesday night
Protect the plants, pets and pipes Wednesday night(maxuser | Jim Howard)

As of now most of Eastern NC is under a Freeze Warning for Thursday morning. This means that if you have any sensitive vegetation outdoors, you want to cover them or bring them indoors. For the pipes be sure to have the faucet dripping, to ensure that laminar flow prevents them from freezing. For the pets, bring them inside or provide them with extra blankets and pillows to keep them warm from the cold temperatures.

Clear skies and light winds help create a frost and freeze threat Thursday morning.
Clear skies and light winds help create a frost and freeze threat Thursday morning.(maxuser | WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton...
DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Christina Tresloni
Kinston woman facing multiple drug charges
Fuentes-Martinez is wanted by The Wilson Police Department for attempted first degree murder...
POLICE: Southern Nash High School student wanted for shooting four people

Latest News

My Sister's Closet helps fund domestic violence services
Domestic violence rises during holiday season, here’s the info to know
WITN's Teacher of the Week teaches at John Small Elementary.
Teacher of the Week: CJ Oakes
First Alert Forecast November 1, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 1, 2023
MegaMillions 10-31-23
Megamillions 10-31-23