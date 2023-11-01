Two people die from flu, first of the season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has seen its first flu deaths of the season.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says two adults died in the last two weeks of October. Both deaths occurred in the western part of the state.

DHHS said one of those victims tested positive for both the flu and COVID-19.

“We know both flu and COVID-19 can lead to severe complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. “As flu season ramps up and COVID-19 is still circulating, it is very important for people to get their annual vaccines, practice good hand hygiene and stay home when sick.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.