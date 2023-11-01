Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Turkey prices down ahead of Thanksgiving

FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.
FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a bit of good news for your skyrocketing grocery bill - the price of turkeys is way down.

According to Well Fargo’s Thanksgiving Food Report, 10 to 15-pound turkeys are down 29% from last year. Now, that is the wholesale price, but it has still resulted in a 13% drop at grocery stores.

You can thank good old supply and demand for the price break. Farmers raised more birds this year to meet Thanksgiving demand.

Also, the price of refrigerated trucking used to transport turkeys is down.

Even better yet, the price of turkeys tends to fall further in November when supply is flooded so you might end up paying even less for your holiday centerpiece this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Christina Tresloni
Kinston woman facing multiple drug charges
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton...
DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
New Bern man charged with trying to beat the train after morning mishap

Latest News

Lucy Allard, 5, and her brother Zeke Allard, 8, plant crosses in honor of the victims of this...
Why was Maine shooter allowed to have guns? Questions swirl in wake of massacre
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives for his civil business fraud trial at New York...
Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric set to testify at fraud trial that threatens family’s empire
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton...
DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves