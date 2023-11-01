Advertise With Us
Teacher of the Week: CJ Oakes

WITN's Teacher of the Week teaches at John Small Elementary.
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet CJ Oakes, WITN’s Teacher of the Week.

For the last decade, Oakes has been a fifth-grade teacher at John Small Elementary in Beaufort County.

Her nomination says treats her students as her own.

In fifth grade, she and another teacher share students by splitting the courses they teach. She currently teaches ELA and Science, and her partner, Mrs. Kim Dubois teaches Math and Social Studies.

“My passion is definitely for Science, but I love to read good books,” said Oakes.

She graduated from East Carolina University with a Bachelors in Elementary Education.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

