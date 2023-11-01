Advertise With Us
Simpson home damaged in LP tank explosion

Smoke can be seen in the back yard of a Simpson home that the homeowner says was damaged when three LP tanks exploded while she was grilling.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A home in the Simpson community of Pitt County was damaged Tuesday evening after the homeowner said that propane tanks exploded while she was grilling.

Homeowner Erin Pierce said that she was grilling her family’s dinner when the explosion happened, saying that a total of three liquid propane tanks exploded.

Pierce said she thinks that the damage was limited to the porch area of the rear of the home.

No injuries were reported.

