Pitt County supports Operation Green Light for Veterans, courthouse lit up green

Pitt County Courthouse illuminated in green
Pitt County Courthouse illuminated in green(Pitt County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County commissioners announced starting next week the county courthouse will have green lights in support of veterans.

Pitt County will take part in Operation Green Light for Veterans starting next Monday through the rest of the week. Veterans Day will be that Saturday, Nov. 11, as well.

Green lights will illuminate the Pitt County Courthouse, according to the county, to honor those who made the immensurable sacrifice for freedom.

“Pitt County has the utmost gratitude for all the men and women who selflessly served our country and this community in the Armed Forces. We appreciate the courage and acts of bravery and heroism of our United States military personnel as they have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens,” says Janis Gallagher, Pitt County manager.

The county encourages all North Carolina counties, municipalities, and citizens to support the operation and use green lights November 6-12.

Operation Green Light for Veterans graphic
Operation Green Light for Veterans graphic(Pitt County Public Information)

