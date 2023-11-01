NC judges give Cooper partial victory over legislative Republicans in separation of powers court case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A three-judge panel handed North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper a partial victory Wednesday when it blocked legislative appointments to three key state boards. The decision, which could be a temporary one, is the latest in Cooper’s power struggle with the General Assembly’s Republican majority.

Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL reports that the legislature voted earlier this year to take some of these appointments from the governor’s office, which Cooper argues is unconstitutional. A panel of two Republican judges and one Democrat agreed with the governor when it comes to three of those boards: the State Board of Transportation, the Economic Investment Commission, and the state’s public health board.

The panel blocked Republican appointments to those boards, at least while Cooper’s lawsuit runs its course, which may take months. The panel decided Cooper would likely win his case and prove changes to those boards unconstitutional.

The panel wasn’t convinced about appointment shifts to other boards, though, and declined to block new appointments to the Environmental Management Commission or the Coastal Resources Commission. Two other boards, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and a newly created commission to approve state building codes the panel left undecided.

Judges heard arguments this in Cooper’s lawsuit this morning.

Republican lawmakers passed bills this year reworking boards and stripping the governor’s office of some of his appointment powers. Cooper’s legal team asked the judges to block the implementation of parts of Senate Bill 512 and House Bill 488, and the full case may take months to resolve.

The heart of the argument is whether Republican lawmakers, in nibbling at the governor’s power, have gone too far and violated the separation of powers rules embedded in North Carolina’s constitution, which says the General Assembly passes laws, but the executive branch enforces them.

“They seek to make the law and enforce the law,” Jim Phillips, one of Cooper’s lawyers in the case, said during oral arguments. “And that is what our [constitution’s] framers warned against time and again.”

Matthew Tilley, lawyer for the legislature’s Republican majority, said the case requires judges to consider each of the boards involved in the suit one at a time, partly because the governor’s authority differs with each and partly because the legislature morphed each board differently.

Tilley also said it’s the legislature’s responsibility to check the governor’s power.

“The governor does not have unfettered ability to set policy,” he said this morning.

Cooper and his Republican predecessor, Pat McCrory, have won lawsuits similar to this one in the past against the General Assembly’s Republican majority. But in last year’s elections, voters flipped control of the state Supreme Court, which now has a 5-2 Republican majority, and state lawmakers predict success this time around.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby wrote the lone dissenting opinion in a key precedent at issue in this new case, when the court had a Democratic majority. Now serving as chief justice of the GOP-majority court, Newby is empowered to pick the three-judge panel that will hear the new case. Lawmakers tinkered with that panel selection process during this year’s legislative session to give Newby more flexibility.

In addition to Dunlow, Superior Court judges Paul Holcombe and Dawn Layton are presiding over the case. Dunlow and Holcombe are Republicans. Layton is a Democrat. The trio asked almost no questions during the morning’s two-hour session.

