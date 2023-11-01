Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Miner dies in accidental drowning while working to drain underground water, officials say

A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while...
A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while working, officials said.(Mine Safety and Health Administration)
By Charlie Boothe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Officials say a man died in an accidental drowning while working in a McDowell County mine earlier this year.

The Mine Health and Safety Administration initially reported that 39-year-old Christopher R. Finley died of medical-related issues in August.

But it has since charged his death to the mining industry after receiving a death certificate stating that he died in a drowning.

Officials said Finley was working with Twin State Mining in an underground mine that day.

He was a section foreman installing a hose for a dewatering pump when he was found lying in about 8 inches of water and mud on the mine floor, according to the MSHA.

Finley had been working in the mining industry for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Christina Tresloni
Kinston woman facing multiple drug charges
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton...
DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves
New Bern man charged with trying to beat the train after morning mishap

Latest News

Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught
Lucy Allard, 5, and her brother Zeke Allard, 8, plant crosses in honor of the victims of this...
Why was Maine shooter allowed to have guns? Questions swirl in wake of massacre
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court