LET’S GET SPOOKY: People in Greenville partake in both indoor and outdoor Halloween festivities on trick-or-treating night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People in the east were spooked about how the weather would impact trick-or-treating Tuesday night.

It was Halloween night, but trick-or-treaters and skeletons had a bone to pick with someone about the weather in Greenville.

“Please stop the rain,” said Tony Leary, Trick-or-Treater. “Stop the rain.”

“When I first got up today I said no, not this weather,” said Tanisa Daniel, parent of Trick-or-Treater.

Anticipated rain caused several well-known community Halloween events, to be moved indoors. Some chose to look at the glass half full, instead of letting the weather put a damper on boo-tiful night.

“Even though it was raining, they still found a way to allow the kids to enjoy Halloween,” Leary said.

“I know it’s going to be vague to her, but to me, it’s a great experience,” Daniel said. “First child, first baby, first Halloween.”

However, some decided to take the traditional route by going door to door for their candy, rain or shine.

“Well, the rain really doesn’t bother me,” said Chloe Rouse, Trick-or-Treater. “If it was heavy rain, I wouldn’t be out here.”

“I believed it wouldn’t rain,” said David Smith, Trick-or-Treater. “I would’ve come if it was raining.”

Most of Greenville only saw a light drizzle at best, even though some expected a downpour. But hey, is it even Halloween if you didn’t get tricked at least once?

Oh yeah, BOO!!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.