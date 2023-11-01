Kinston man arrested on multiple drug charges

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say that a Kinston man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a search of his home.

According to deputies, 49-year-old Christopher Dawson of Dylan Drive in Kinston was arrested on Wednesday after they searched his home as part of a narcotics investigation.

Deputies said that while they were searching Dawson’s home they found firearms, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say that Dawson was charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of possession with the intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of illegal drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of Schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dawson was taken to the Lenoir County Jail where he received a secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.