Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kids at Maynard Children’s Hospital enjoy Halloween parade

Maynard Children's Hospital Halloween parade
Maynard Children's Hospital Halloween parade(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A hospital here in eastern Carolina brought some holiday fun to its patients on Halloween.

A drive-by Halloween parade was held Tuesday afternoon at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Patients, parents and staff gathered at the front of the building while vehicles drove by that were decorated for Halloween with some favorite characters in them.

ECU Health team members were among those who wore costumes and decorated their vehicles.

Some other special visitors rode in the parade as well, including Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and Deputy Drifter.

Child Life Specialist Amanda Jones says, “It just allows kids to be kids while they are in the hospital. It gives them something to look forward to do and gives them something to do. It’s something they normally would be doing if they were not in the hospital. So it brings a little holiday spirit in here.”

ECU’s Pee Dee the Pirate was also on hand and hanging with the crowd and spreading joy.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting
The crash happened Saturday.
Feds investigating weekend plane crash in Martin County
Goldsboro shooting
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager
Pitt County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office make national television at NFL game

Latest News

Temperatures in the 30s will lead to our first widespread frost threat. Freezing temperatures...
Widespread Frost and Partial Freeze Thursday Morning
The Biden Administration proposes a new plan for student loan debt relief.
Biden Administration proposes a new student loan debt relief plan
Smoke can be seen in the back yard of a Simpson home that the homeowner says was damaged when ...
Simpson home damaged in LP tank explosion
The do’s and do not's of recycling Halloween
The do’s and do not's of recycling Halloween