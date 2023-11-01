Kids at Maynard Children’s Hospital enjoy Halloween parade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A hospital here in eastern Carolina brought some holiday fun to its patients on Halloween.

A drive-by Halloween parade was held Tuesday afternoon at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Patients, parents and staff gathered at the front of the building while vehicles drove by that were decorated for Halloween with some favorite characters in them.

ECU Health team members were among those who wore costumes and decorated their vehicles.

Some other special visitors rode in the parade as well, including Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and Deputy Drifter.

Child Life Specialist Amanda Jones says, “It just allows kids to be kids while they are in the hospital. It gives them something to look forward to do and gives them something to do. It’s something they normally would be doing if they were not in the hospital. So it brings a little holiday spirit in here.”

ECU’s Pee Dee the Pirate was also on hand and hanging with the crowd and spreading joy.

