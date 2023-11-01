Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A jury today convicted a Pitt County man for killing his estranged wife in front of their teenage daughter three years ago.

Kevin Vebber was found guilty of first degree murder after two days of jury deliberations.

Deputies say the 41-year-old man shot his wife, Charly Vebber, in the head on September 20th, 2020.

The shooting death happened at their home on Askew Road outside of Farmville. Prosecutors say the murder was recorded on a home surveillance camera.

The couple’s only child, Tori Warters, witnessed the shooting and testified during the trial. She was 14 years old at the time.

The trial started last week with jury selection. The district attorney’s office said Vebber shot the woman in the back of her head at point-blank range and then fired two more shots into her head with a gun that she had given him as a gift.

The judge sentenced Vebber to life in prison without parole.

