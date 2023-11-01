Advertise With Us
WHO DRIVES THIS? Jacksonville police looking for hit & run driver

The accident happened last Monday at the Circle K on New Bern Highway.
The accident happened last Monday at the Circle K on New Bern Highway.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville need your help in tracking down a hit and run driver.

Officers this afternoon released photos of a pickup truck that was involved in an accident at a convenience store but never stopped.

The accident happened last Monday at the Circle K on New Bern Highway.

Police said the vehicle is a black and gold Ford F-250 pickup with black custom wheels.

Anyone with information on the truck should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6442.

