WHO DRIVES THIS? Jacksonville police looking for hit & run driver
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville need your help in tracking down a hit and run driver.
Officers this afternoon released photos of a pickup truck that was involved in an accident at a convenience store but never stopped.
The accident happened last Monday at the Circle K on New Bern Highway.
Police said the vehicle is a black and gold Ford F-250 pickup with black custom wheels.
Anyone with information on the truck should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6442.
