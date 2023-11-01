Advertise With Us
Jacksonville police investigate multiple BB gun shootings Halloween night

Jacksonville police
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville say multiple people were hit by BB guns on Halloween night.

Between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., police said there were multiple pellet/BB gun shootings that happened in the Brynn Marr, Ashley Park Apartments, and Jacksonville Mall areas of the city.

All of the shootings are believed to be related, according to police.

EMS treated those hurt, while police said there were no major injuries.

Police believe four men were in a dark SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer or Chevy Suburban. The BB gun was a rifle with a red laser attachment.

Anyone with information on these shootings should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

