Ground broken for new behavior health hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ground was broken for a new behavior health hospital in Greenville this morning.

In a joint effort, ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare will build the 144-bed hospital at the intersection of MacGregor Downs Road and Allen Road, about a mile from ECU Health Medical Center.

The $65 million hospital will include 24 inpatient beds specifically for children and adolescents with mental health needs. These beds will be the first of their kind in ECU Health’s 29-county service area and the only child and adolescent beds within 75 miles of Greenville.

It will offer treatment for adults, seniors, children, and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.

“This is the next step in our evolution to provide care for Eastern North Carolina and to promote the health and well-being of Eastern North Carolina, so we’re so excited about it,” said ECU Health CEO Mike Waldrum.

The hospital, which was first announced in 2022, is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.