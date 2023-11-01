Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Ground broken for new behavior health hospital in Greenville

The hospital is expected to open in the spring of 2025.
The hospital is expected to open in the spring of 2025.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ground was broken for a new behavior health hospital in Greenville this morning.

In a joint effort, ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare will build the 144-bed hospital at the intersection of MacGregor Downs Road and Allen Road, about a mile from ECU Health Medical Center.

The $65 million hospital will include 24 inpatient beds specifically for children and adolescents with mental health needs. These beds will be the first of their kind in ECU Health’s 29-county service area and the only child and adolescent beds within 75 miles of Greenville.

It will offer treatment for adults, seniors, children, and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.

“This is the next step in our evolution to provide care for Eastern North Carolina and to promote the health and well-being of Eastern North Carolina, so we’re so excited about it,” said ECU Health CEO Mike Waldrum.

The hospital, which was first announced in 2022, is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton...
DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Christina Tresloni
Kinston woman facing multiple drug charges
Fuentes-Martinez is wanted by The Wilson Police Department for attempted first degree murder...
POLICE: Southern Nash High School student wanted for shooting four people

Latest News

Groundbreaking generic photo
Groundbreaking ceremony for behavioral health hospital in ENC tomorrow
Maynard Children's Hospital
Maynard Children’s Hospital to host Halloween parade
Groundbreaking ceremony for behavioral health hospital in ENC tomorrow
Groundbreaking ceremony for behavioral health hospital in ENC tomorrow
Congressman Greg Murphy says there haven’t been any new Medicare allotted slots for roughly 30...
Congressman Greg Murphy pushes for more physicians in rural areas