Greenville swears in new city manager

Michael Cowin is sworn in as Greenville's new city manager Wednesday morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville swore in its new city manager Wednesday morning.

Michael Cowin was sworn in as Greenville’s new city manager in Greenville’s city council chambers, but Cowin is no stranger to Greenville’s government. Cowin has served as the city’s deputy city manager since 2021 as well as serving in other city roles since 2015.

Cowin says his focus will be on core public services.

“Public safety, safety and security of our citizens, and second we have to also focus on infrastructure, making sure we have the best roads available, the best stormwater infrastructure to make sure people can carry out their livelihoods,” Cowin said.

Cowin is stepping into his new role as outgoing City Manager Ann Wall retires. Wall will assist with the transition through November 30th.

