Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Extra Life gaming fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network

ENC at Three - BGS Warriors hosts 10th annual Extra Life boardgame event
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Extra Life is an annual international gaming fundraiser that’s about to kick off and celebrate its 10th year!

Extra Life gaming fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network
Extra Life gaming fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network(WITN)

It’s taking place over a 3-day period: Friday, November 3 from noon-9 p.m., Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be 7-vendors, multiple hours of raffles, play-to win games. games for people of all ages along with snacks and drinks.

And the very special part of this event is that 100% of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network at ECU Health’s Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Since 2014, ECU’s Board Gaming and Table Top Society team have raised approximately $50,000.

ECU Assistant Professor Karen Voytecki and BGS Warriors team member Victoria Koors stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell us all about it.

Please view the full segment ABOVE for all the details!

For more information about Extra Life: CLICK HERE

Extra Life gaming fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network
Extra Life gaming fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Christina Tresloni
Kinston woman facing multiple drug charges
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton...
DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves
New Bern man charged with trying to beat the train after morning mishap

Latest News

Pitt County Courthouse illuminated in green
Pitt County supports Operation Green Light for Veterans, courthouse lit up green
Pitt County supports Operation Green Light for Veterans, courthouse lit up green
Pitt County supports Operation Green Light for Veterans, courthouse lit up green
Alternative Stage gears up for “The Train to Broadway”
Alternative Stage gears up for “The Train to Broadway” benefiting Open Door Community Center
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder