GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Extra Life is an annual international gaming fundraiser that’s about to kick off and celebrate its 10th year!

Extra Life gaming fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network (WITN)

It’s taking place over a 3-day period: Friday, November 3 from noon-9 p.m., Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be 7-vendors, multiple hours of raffles, play-to win games. games for people of all ages along with snacks and drinks.

And the very special part of this event is that 100% of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network at ECU Health’s Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Since 2014, ECU’s Board Gaming and Table Top Society team have raised approximately $50,000.

ECU Assistant Professor Karen Voytecki and BGS Warriors team member Victoria Koors stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell us all about it.

Please view the full segment ABOVE for all the details!

For more information about Extra Life: CLICK HERE

Extra Life gaming fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.