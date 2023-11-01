Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Windy with a chill in the air this week with sunshine; Warming up this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cooler than average air is here to stay for the start of November, as windy conditions develop. Temperatures will be in the 50s today and Thursday, as our overnight lows will be in the low 30s, with a hard freeze and patchy frost is likely. Wind chills will be in the 40s during the daytime.

For the time we get to the upcoming weekend, temperature rebound to the 60s on Friday, with a few areas of patchy frost early in the morning. Saturday and Sunday features back to near average highs in the low 70s, with plenty of sunshine. As ECU is back at Dowdy-Ficklen taking on Tulane, the weather will corporate.

This weekend will also be the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back one-hour and check the carbon-monoxide when you go to bed Saturday night.

Temperatures stay warm as the second week of the new month is underway, with highs back in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s. A stray chance of a rain shower is possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning along the coastal communities. Inland areas should stay dry.

