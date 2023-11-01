Domestic violence rises during holiday season, here’s the info to know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the holiday season is quickly approaching, it’s important to remember that people often experience domestic abuse or violence in or around the holidays.

The rise in domestic violence cases around the holidays is due to families being back at home together, according to Women Against Crime.

However each year, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of domestic violence in the US each year, according to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The organization says here in North Carolina, 35.2% of women and 30.3% of men experience domestic violence a year.

Though many people think of relational issues when domestic violence comes to mind, it’s actually defined as abusive or aggressive behavior within the home.

The uptick in domestic violence is due to a number of reasons: stress from finances around the holidays, the use of alcohol and drugs during the fun time of year, or because the victim and abuser are likely in close proximity, unlike other times of the year.

“If they’ve been away and are going back home, it’s always scary. I would hope they would be there with other family members that may support them but frequently other family members aren’t away of the situation. I would just say to be very cautious and be ready to reach out if you need it,”said Center for Family Violence Prevention Outreach Coordinator, Laura King.

There are signs you can look out for during this holiday season such as physical signs like bruises or cuts accompanied by an excuse as to what happened, and wearing unusual clothing to cover up. Other signs include changes in activity - like being late or canceling last minute, avoiding social outings, and a lack of money to access resources due to the abuser having control of it.

Emotional signs also include being quiet and fearful, depressed and anxious, or developing a drug and or alcohol problem.

“I think it helps victims that are still in crisis, I think it helps them to better understand their circumstances because a lot of victims don’t realize that there are patterns of behavior that they’re being subjected to. It’s not just one person, one situation, and our agency is trained and has the resources to help out,” King told WITN.

Here in the east, King says there is still a prevalent need for those who experience domestic violence.

“We serve Pitt, Martin, and Washington counties and last year we provided services to 1,428 victim-survivors. We tend to call them victims but if they’ve made it this far, they are survivors, so we like to recognize that,” said King.

The Center for Family Violence Prevention also has two consignment stores, My Sister’s Closet and My Sister’s Attic. They help fund the organization to serve ENC and clothe victims as well.

“It’s grown and has come to serve purposes that we really couldn’t anticipate. It’s community awareness. By being here, people are more aware of domestic violence and that there is an agency and that we need help... I think it’s pretty intimidating sometimes to go and sit across the desk from somebody and pour out your heart about something that is so traumatic and so personal. It’s gratifying to know that this store is not just part of funding but also part of the service,” King told WITN.

The organization’s other services include court advocacy, advice to victims who are looking to get a domestic violence protective order, how to handle the situation if victims are ready to press criminal charges against an abuser, counseling services in English and Spanish, children’s counseling, as well as having an advocate who stands by victims throughout the entire process.

Safe houses are also available through the organization for both men, women, and children.

Though King encourages victims to reach out and get help, she also stresses the importance of staying safe and contacting law enforcement first if a person’s safety is in danger.

To get involved and utilize the Center for Family Violence Prevention services, there is a 24-hour crisis line (252) 752-3811 for emergencies.

To schedule an appointment, the Center for Family Violence Protection’s number is (252) 758-4400.

