Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Couple blame neighbors for bee attack that killed 4 dogs

The dogs' owners are looking to take legal action against the neighbors they say raised the bees. (KCAL, KCBS, DANIEL GIRON, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Four dogs in California died after they were attacked by a swarm of aggressive bees. Their owners, who are blaming their neighbors for the incident, are looking to take legal action.

A Ring camera captured a firefighter with bees flying around the door of a Palmdale home, where Daniel Giron and Rebecka Lopez say four of their six dogs were attacked by a swarm in their backyard last Thursday.

The video shows Lopez running as she tried to get help for the dogs – two English bulldogs and two Doberman pinschers named Sansa, Pancake, Khaleesi and Drogo – while her husband was at work.

Giron rushed home, and the couple took their dogs to the veterinarian. Sadly, they did not survive.

“The house has been quiet. We’re missing four of our family. So, it’s been sad. Everybody has been sad,” Lopez said.

In the couple’s backyard, flowers now mark the four gravesites where Giron buried the dogs because he couldn’t afford cremation after their vet bills.

“I know it was hard for him, and it was just one by one by one that we had to bury,” Lopez said.

The couple say the bees came from a neighbor’s home where they were being raised. They are looking into taking those neighbors to court.

“It’s definitely brought up a lot of anger, and we just can’t understand why,” Lopez said.

The couple started a GoFundMe campaign asking for help with their vet bills.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton...
DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Fuentes-Martinez is wanted by The Wilson Police Department for attempted first degree murder...
POLICE: Southern Nash High School student wanted for shooting four people
Christina Tresloni
Kinston woman facing multiple drug charges

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Travis Jankowski, right, celebrates with Leody Taveras (3) after both scored...
Semien’s 5 RBIs, Seager’s home run lead Rangers over Diamondbacks 11-7 for 3-1 World Series lead
MegaMillions 10-31-23
Megamillions 10-31-23
NCEL 10-31-2023
NCEL 10-31-2023
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Weather doesn't stop spook-tacular Halloween night
LET’S GET SPOOKY: People in Greenville partake in both indoor and outdoor Halloween festivities on trick-or-treating night