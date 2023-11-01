Biden Administration proposes a new student loan debt relief plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The new proposal released by The Education Department states that borrowers who have federal student loans that are more than the original amount, have entered repayment 25 years ago or more, with loans for career training programs, and who didn’t apply for other eligible repayment plans that could’ve canceled out the debt - fall under the eligible categories.

Dr. John Bishop, an ECU economics professor, says those who might make their decision based on the new student debt relief plan should consider some aspects of the consequences.

Dr. Bishop said, “People who make a decision to take on debt, believing that it will get canceled in the future, and then when the president changes and the policy changes, they are stuck when the music stops.”

Julie Poorman, who is now the ECU student financial aid director, says she paid off her student loans that accumulated significantly from the original amount and the repayment took about 25 years.

She says the proposal may change the original expectations of taking out student loan.

“Student loans are both an opportunity and an obligation. there are many of us who would not have gone to college without a student loan but once you have signed the promissory note and you accept those funds, you have the obligation to one, use them as they are intended, which is to pay for educational expenses and two, repay the loan,” Poorman shared.

The Biden Administration is also considering a fifth eligible category for those who are “experiencing financial hardship that the current student loan system does not currently adequately address.”

