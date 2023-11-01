Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Biden Administration proposes a new student loan debt relief plan

The Biden Administration proposes a new plan for student loan debt relief.
The Biden Administration proposes a new plan for student loan debt relief.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The new proposal released by The Education Department states that borrowers who have federal student loans that are more than the original amount, have entered repayment 25 years ago or more, with loans for career training programs, and who didn’t apply for other eligible repayment plans that could’ve canceled out the debt - fall under the eligible categories.

Dr. John Bishop, an ECU economics professor, says those who might make their decision based on the new student debt relief plan should consider some aspects of the consequences.

Dr. Bishop said, “People who make a decision to take on debt, believing that it will get canceled in the future, and then when the president changes and the policy changes, they are stuck when the music stops.”

Julie Poorman, who is now the ECU student financial aid director, says she paid off her student loans that accumulated significantly from the original amount and the repayment took about 25 years.

She says the proposal may change the original expectations of taking out student loan.

“Student loans are both an opportunity and an obligation. there are many of us who would not have gone to college without a student loan but once you have signed the promissory note and you accept those funds, you have the obligation to one, use them as they are intended, which is to pay for educational expenses and two, repay the loan,” Poorman shared.

The Biden Administration is also considering a fifth eligible category for those who are “experiencing financial hardship that the current student loan system does not currently adequately address.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting
The crash happened Saturday.
Feds investigating weekend plane crash in Martin County
Goldsboro shooting
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager
Pitt County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office make national television at NFL game

Latest News

Smoke can be seen in the back yard of a Simpson home that the homeowner says was damaged when ...
Simpson home damaged in LP tank explosion
The do’s and do not's of recycling Halloween
The do’s and do not's of recycling Halloween
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
State approves $43.2 million for affordable housing
State approves $43.2 million for affordable housing