Alternative Stage gears up for “The Train to Broadway” benefiting Open Door Community Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Alternative Stage is gearing up for its latest production of “The Train to Broadway” which is different from all its others because it’s a fundraiser for the Open Door Community Center.

Alternative Stage gears up for “The Train to Broadway” (WITN)

Open Door serves homeless women and their children in the Washington area and this fundraiser is vital to help keep it operating.

“The Train to Broadway” will take place at the Washington Civic Center on Saturday, November 4 and the evening will be filled with more than just the theatrics.

The center’s President Sally Love and one of the show’s cast members Mary Beedle stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell us all about it...

Be sure to view the full segment ABOVE for all the details!

For tickets please contact Alternative Stage directly at 252-943-8473 or email alternativestagenc@gmail.com.

