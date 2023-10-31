Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures Keep Falling

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures keep dropping overnight as our coldest air is still to come. Rain and clouds clear out through the overnight bringing back the sunshine for Wednesday. We’ll wake up around 40 degrees and temperatures will only climb to the low 50s by the afternoon. The problem will be the wind. Strong northerly winds will not only keep temperatures cold but give us a wind chill in the 40s all day long. Our chilly afternoon sets us up for an even colder morning on Thursday. Temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s by sunrise leading to a widespread frost and partial freeze. We can’t even rule out a few upper 20s inland. For the coast, frost is possible but not likely. No freeze either. Temperatures return to average this weekend with highs in the 70s. If we don’t pick up any measurable rainfall tonight, our dry streak will continue until next Tuesday.

