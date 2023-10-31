Williamston Mayor honored with retirement celebration, she’s the first female and African-American to serve in the position

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -It was a special night for one town mayor here in the east, as she was recognized for her years of service.

Soulful melodies could be heard, and love could be felt at the EJ Hayes Alumni Center Monday night as family and friends of Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown expressed their gratitude for her at her retirement celebration.

“Mrs. Brown thank you so much for the hard work, your vision, and opportunity to make this a great community,” said Ronnie Smith, Martin County Commission Chairman.

“One of the things I really admired about her was that she was a very sharp and is a very sharp individual,” said Democratic State Senator, Kandie Smith.

“She’s done a lot to be proud of,” said Drew Robinson, Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy. “She needs to take a moment and soak it all in.”

Several state and local elected officials filled the seats on Whichard-Brown’s special night. She’s the first female and African American to serve as mayor in Williamston.

“I never thought that it couldn’t be done because I never doubt myself,” Whichard-Brown said. “I knew I could do it and with God, I did.”

A remarkable two terms in office led to Whichard-Brown being forever cemented as her portrait will hang in the town hall.

“My great-great-grandchildren can say that’s my great-great-grandmother,” Whichard-Brown said.

The beloved Whichard-Brown was honored with many accolades, but none bigger than being presented with the order of the historic Long Leaf Pine.

Although some wish Whichard-Brown had run for re-election, they knew she couldn’t retire without receiving her flowers, which she’s grateful for.

“I will remember everybody that appreciated my help,” Whichard-Brown said. “If I could help them, I did.”

There are four mayoral candidates hoping to become Whichard-Brown’s successor on election night next Tuesday.

She says she doesn’t care who wins, she just wants them to always be transparent with the people no matter what, just like her.

