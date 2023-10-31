Tenants of Holly Plaza in Holly Ridge ordered to relocate for mold crisis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tenants of Holly Plaza public housing in Holly Ridge were ordered to immediately relocate as of Monday night at 6 p.m. due to a chronic mold issue.

“This year has been really hard, so then I start putting things together and there’s mold growing up my bathroom walls downstairs,” said tenant Dawn Gilliam.

Nearly 100 tenants have had to be relocated.

Home2Suites in Jacksonville has given the town of Holly Ridge a discounted rate to house some but not all of the tenants. Around 14 are left displaced, having to make other arrangements. Many have had to throw out personal items and have to decide what they will bring along with them since it can’t be everything.

“That’s been tough, deciding what’s really important to bring with and you know, we are hoping for the best, that we can all come back and they are able to remediate and fix the units we live in but the reality is it may very well be too far gone and we may not be able to come back to these homes,” said tenant Nicole Kennedy.

Tenants say they have been dealing with mold in their homes for nearly four years now and have been reaching out to Pendergraph Management with no luck.

The town will have the tenants out for 30 days while they can test each unit and decide the best way to tackle this issue.

“We need to know what the mold situation is in each and every one of the units and so what we have done is making everyone get out so that mold testing can occur in each and every room so that we have the information that we need so that we can decide how we are going to tackle this problem,” Holly Ridge Mayor, Jeff Wenzel said.

